In a joint statement, countries agreed to resolve territorial impasse in accordance with international law

Venezuela and Guyana committed not to use any types of force and not to threaten, directly or indirectly, each other's territorial sovereignty “under any circumstances” in the Essequibo region dispute.

The 2 countries signed a joint declaration in which they agreed to resolve the impasse in accordance with international law. The decision came after the meeting between the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and the Guyanese leader, Mohammed Irfaan Ali, this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023). Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 59 kB).

In the text, it was also agreed that both countries will refrain, whether in words or actions, from aggravating any conflict or disagreement resulting from controversies between them and will cooperate to avoid incidents in the territory that cause tensions in South America.

The heads of states met this Thursday (Dec 14) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean, to discuss the matter. The meeting was mediated by Brazil – which was represented by the advisor to the Presidency for International Affairs, Celso Amorim –, by Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and Caricom (Caribbean Community).

A next meeting will be held in Brazil in 3 months to discuss the territory.

Below is what the 2 countries agreed on:

any dispute between the 2 States will be resolved in accordance with international law;

will refrain from aggravating any conflict or disagreement resulting from controversies;

the 2 States will cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground that cause tensions;

undertake to communicate to Caricom, Celac and the president of Brazil –Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – if an incident is recorded;

immediately establish a joint committee of foreign ministers to address mutually agreed issues;

the president of Celac, Ralph Gonsalves, the interim president of Caricom, Roosevelt Skerrit, and Lula will continue to address the matter as interlocutors and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, as an observer and meet again in Brazil in 3 months to consider any matter with implications for the disputed territory, including the aforementioned update of the joint committee.

Understand the case

Venezuelans voted on December 3 in a referendum on the annexation of part of Guyana's territory. The measure, of a consultative nature, was announced by Maduro on November 10. The dispute between the countries, which has lasted more than a century, is related to the region of Essequibo or Guiana Essequiba. After the result, the Venezuelan government must decide strategies for annexing the territory. Essequibo is 160 thousand km² and is administered by Guyana. The area represents 74% of the neighboring country's territory, is rich in oil and minerals, and has an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.