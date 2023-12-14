In a joint statement, countries agreed to resolve territorial impasse in accordance with international law
Venezuela and Guyana committed not to use any types of force and not to threaten, directly or indirectly, each other's territorial sovereignty “under any circumstances” in the Essequibo region dispute.
The 2 countries signed a joint declaration in which they agreed to resolve the impasse in accordance with international law. The decision came after the meeting between the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and the Guyanese leader, Mohammed Irfaan Ali, this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023). Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 59 kB).
In the text, it was also agreed that both countries will refrain, whether in words or actions, from aggravating any conflict or disagreement resulting from controversies between them and will cooperate to avoid incidents in the territory that cause tensions in South America.
The heads of states met this Thursday (Dec 14) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean, to discuss the matter. The meeting was mediated by Brazil – which was represented by the advisor to the Presidency for International Affairs, Celso Amorim –, by Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and Caricom (Caribbean Community).
A next meeting will be held in Brazil in 3 months to discuss the territory.
Below is what the 2 countries agreed on:
- any dispute between the 2 States will be resolved in accordance with international law;
- will refrain from aggravating any conflict or disagreement resulting from controversies;
- the 2 States will cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground that cause tensions;
- undertake to communicate to Caricom, Celac and the president of Brazil –Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – if an incident is recorded;
- immediately establish a joint committee of foreign ministers to address mutually agreed issues;
- the president of Celac, Ralph Gonsalves, the interim president of Caricom, Roosevelt Skerrit, and Lula will continue to address the matter as interlocutors and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, as an observer and meet again in Brazil in 3 months to consider any matter with implications for the disputed territory, including the aforementioned update of the joint committee.
Understand the case
Venezuelans voted on December 3 in a referendum on the annexation of part of Guyana's territory. The measure, of a consultative nature, was announced by Maduro on November 10.
The dispute between the countries, which has lasted more than a century, is related to the region of Essequibo or Guiana Essequiba. After the result, the Venezuelan government must decide strategies for annexing the territory.
Essequibo is 160 thousand km² and is administered by Guyana. The area represents 74% of the neighboring country's territory, is rich in oil and minerals, and has an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.
The referendum presented 5 questions, in which Venezuelans chose between the answers “Yes” It is “no”. were approved by the CNE (National Electoral Council) of Venezuela in October.
These are questions about the Paris Report of 1899 – a measure resulting from a treaty signed in Washington in 1897, which determined the area as belonging to Guyana, which was a British colony at the time, and delimited a dividing line of the territory.
The questions also address the 1966 Geneva Agreement – in which the United Kingdom recognized Venezuela's claim to Essequibo and classified the situation as negotiable.
One of them also questions the competence of the International Court of Justice to judge the case. The UN (United Nations) judicial body in The Hague, Netherlands, decided on Friday (Dec 1) that Venezuela cannot take steps to annex the territory.
According to the decision, the government of Nicolás Maduro “shall refrain from taking any action that could modify the situation currently prevailing in the disputed territory”. Here's the full sentence (PDF – 227 kB).
The Guyanese government classified the measure as “provocative, illegal, null and void of international legal effect”. He also accused the Venezuelan leader of an international crime by trying to weaken the territorial integrity of the sovereign state of Guyana. Here's the full statement (PDF – 19 kB).
The country also defends the 1897 Washington Treaty. “For more than 6 decades, the border was internationally recognized, accepted and respected by Venezuela, Guyana and the international community as being the land border between the 2 States”said the country's government.
GUYANA ECONOMY
Guyana has 214,969 km² and 800 thousand inhabitants. The official languages are English and regional languages. The currency is the Guyanese dollar.
The country's wealth has grown because of oil in the Equatorial Margin. It is expected to become a new oil power in the region. The estimate is that the total oil at the site is 14.8 billion barrels. This volume corresponds to 75% of Brazil's total oil reserve.
Guyana's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is expected to grow 29% in 2023, according to World Bank projections released in October this year. It will be the highest performance among Latin American and Caribbean countries. Data from the entity shows that the South American country grew 43.5% in 2020, 20.1% in 2021 and 63.4% in 2022. Read the full report (PDF – 6 MB).
The IMF (International Monetary Fund) esteem 38.4% growth in the country's GDP in 2023.
HISTORY
The first settlers in the region were the Spanish, who arrived in the region in 1499. In the 16th century, Guyana came under Dutch control. According to the Contemporary Portal of Latin America and the Caribbean from USP (University of São Paulo), the Dutch believed that El Dorado could be located in the region – a legend that said there was a city where there was an abundance of gold.
In 1616, the first Dutch fort was built in Essequibo. The place would also serve as a trading post, managed by the Dutch West India Company. The then Dutch colony began to have the export of sugar and tobacco as its economic base.
With the implementation of an extensive irrigation system in the 18th century, Guyana expanded the number of agricultural lands, which attracted English settlers from Caribbean islands.
The population of British origin outnumbered the Dutch in the region at the end of the 18th century. With the French Revolution and the expansion of France in Europe, the Dutch decided to hand over part of their colonies to English administration to protect themselves from possible French intervention. .
In 1814, the Essequiba, Demerara and Berbice colonies were officially transferred to England through the Anglo-Dutch treaty. The territory was renamed British Guiana in 1931. The country declared its independence in 1966, but continued to be part of the British Commonwealth – a group of former British colonies.
MATURE
The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, 60 years old, heads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.
There are also restrictions described in OAS (Organization of American States) reports on “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly, and of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it's from March 2023).
