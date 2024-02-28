President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who arrived this Wednesday (28) in Georgetown, capital of Guyana, and then heads to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is expected to meet with heads of state from two countries that are involved in a dispute between themselves and They are experiencing radically opposite moments in their economies.

In Guyana, after participating in the Summit of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the PT member will meet this Thursday (29) with the Guyanese president, Irfaan Ali.

On Friday (1st), Lula will be in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), and in the small country he is expected to meet with the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela and Guyana are involved in a dispute over the Essequibo region, located west of the river of the same name and which corresponds to 70% of Guyanese territory.

Caracas claims to have sovereignty over the area, in a dispute that dates back to the 19th century, but which gained heat at the end of last year, when, in a contested referendum, the Venezuelan population approved that the Chavista dictatorship take measures to annex the area.

Since then, military movements on both sides have increased tension and two meetings to discuss the issue, with Brazil as one of the mediators, were held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in December, and in Brasília, in January.

A case on the issue has been pending at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) since 2018, but Venezuela denies the court's jurisdiction to arbitrate the matter.

The dispute should be the topic of Lula's conversations with Ali and Maduro, whose greed for Essequibo increased after the American company ExxonMobil located large oil reserves in the region in 2015.

Georgetown's competence to exploit this wealth contrasts with the inability of Venezuela, which has the largest reserves of the product in the world.

According to figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Guyana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has almost quadrupled in the last ten years, rising from US$4.17 billion in 2013 to US$16.33 billion last year.

The country has shown the highest growth rates in the world and this year the Guyanese economy is expected to grow 26.6%, according to IMF projections, after rising 62.3% in 2022 and 38.4% in 2023.

On the other hand, with its scrapped oil infrastructure, one of Chavismo's many disasters, Venezuela's economy shrank by more than 60% between 2013 and last year (see graph).

There was some relief in 2023, when the United States partially lifted sanctions imposed on the Venezuelan oil and gas sector due to Maduro's agreement with the opposition for clean elections this year, which allowed international companies to return to increase production. of these commodities.

However, as the Venezuelan dictator has repeatedly violated his commitment, the Americans once again imposed sanctions on the gold sector at the end of January and signaled that they should let Venezuela's oil and gas licenses expire on April 18.

Inflation is another thermometer of the difference in momentum between Guyana and Venezuela. While the first country had an average price variation of 3.8% in 2023, Venezuelans “celebrated” having lost the position with the highest inflation in Latin America, now occupied by Argentina.

Argentina's price variation was 211.4% last year, while Venezuela's was “only” 193%. The celebration took place because the country already had inflation (in 2018) of 1 million percent – ​​which gives an idea of ​​the devastation caused by 25 years of Chavismo.