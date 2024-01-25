Guyana and Venezuela discuss dispute over Essequibo in Brasilia

This Thursday morning (25), Brazil is hosting a meeting to establish dialogues between Guyana and Venezuela on the dispute over the Essequibo region. The meeting takes place between the foreign ministers of the two countries and Brazil, at the Itamaraty Palace. The two nations have been facing moments of tension following threats from the Venezuelan dictatorship to annex the Essequibo region, which belongs to the neighboring country, to its territory. The dispute over territory between the two countries has lasted more than a century.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, will mediate the discussions. Venezuela sent its foreign minister, Yvan Gil, and Guyana sent Hugh Hilton Todd, also the country's foreign minister. The ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Caracas, Gareth Bynoe, representing Celac, and representatives of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) also attended the meeting.

As found out by the People's Gazette with members of Itamaraty, the secretary general of the United Nations, Antônio Guterres, sent Miroslav Jenca, deputy secretary general for political affairs at the UN, to follow the meeting as an observer for the body. After the meeting, which began shortly after 10am, the representatives went to lunch hosted by Vieira.

Brazil, since tension between the two countries increased, acted as an intermediary in the dispute. In December, the countries established the Argyle Declaration, with the intention of promoting “dialogue and peace between Guyana and Venezuela”. This Thursday's meeting is a continuation of the agreement established between the two parties.

The meeting at Itamaraty, however, should not only deal with the territorial dispute between the two countries. The expectation is that the foreign ministers will determine the opening of specific commissions to deal with the bilateral relationship between Venezuela and Guyana, as reported in the Venezuelan press.

The dispute for Essequibo

The territory of Guyana called Essequibo, or Guyana Essequiba, has been in dispute since the 19th century, but in recent months, the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, has been betting on a strong campaign to gain support from his population in the decision to invade and occupy the region. Representing 70% of Guyanese territory, the region has reserves of oil, minerals and even uranium.

In addition to economic interests in the Essequibo region, experts believe that Maduro wants to use discussions about the annexation of neighboring territory to take the focus off the country's elections. This year, Venezuela must go through a presidential election and the autocrat has been accused of manipulating the country's electoral preparation.

Last year, the Venezuelan government disqualified Maduro's main opponent from running in the elections. The attitude was seen as a maneuver by the dictator to prevent him from losing the election.