Guyana and Venezuela agreed to resolve the Essequibo dispute without the use of force

Guyana and Venezuela have agreed to discuss the situation with the disputed Essequibo region without the use of force. Writes about this RIA Newsreferring to the joint statement following negotiations between the leaders of the two countries.

The parties decided that they would resolve the conflict in accordance with the Geneva Agreement of 1966.

“Guyana and Venezuela, directly or indirectly, will not threaten or use force against each other under any circumstances,” explained Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali also agreed to create a commission at the level of foreign ministers to interact on the Essequibo issue.

Earlier it became known that Venezuela and Guyana will hold negotiations on Essequibo. It was clarified that the agreement on negotiations was preceded by telephone conversations between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the Prime Minister of Sao Vincent and the Grenadines with Nicolas Maduro.

In turn, Muhammad Irfaan Ali said that Guyana intends to develop military cooperation with the States due to the territorial dispute with Venezuela over Essequibo.

The President also noted that the government will do everything necessary to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.