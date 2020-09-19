#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Major cleaning operation in the town of Mana (Guyana), Saturday, September 19, for the third edition of World Clean Up Day, World Clean Up Day. The inhabitants are mobilizing to rid the edge of the river of its rubbish. “Lots of beer cans, plastic water bottles“, specifies one of the volunteers of the Cantinho do Brasil association. Difficult to fight against these incivilities according to the city.

“There are more and more people arriving in the town, sometimes passing through, but we try to do what is necessary to put trash cans everywhere“, explains François Alfonse, elected delegate for the environment at the town hall of Mana. On land and on the water, seven associations gathered the day before to raise awareness about the preservation of the environment. A message well received for the children taking part in the operation Several tons of rubbish have already been collected in Guyana.