Due to an upsurge in the Covid-19 epidemic, Camopi must be re-confined for 15 days.

Reverse for Camopi. The prefect of Guyana signed an order on Wednesday, September 30 in order to re-confine this Amerindian commune in the Amazonian park of Guyana, on the river border of Brazil. The prefecture announced that it was taking this measure due to an upsurge in the Covid-19 epidemic. It should last 15 days.

In May, shortly after the deconfinement, this commune of 1,828 inhabitants and 10,030 km2 had been reconfigured following a cluster mainly affecting legionnaires from the 3rd REI and Native American piroguiers of the Legion. She had not known any more cases of Covid-19 from the end of June to the end of August according to the data of the authorities, the municipality deploring 3 cases on August 23 then only one on the 27th.

But between September 1 and September 29, “there were 66 cases, 64 of which can be really considered of Camopi, two of them no longer living there”, confided a health professional. Of this total, 49 new cases were counted over a week, between September 23 and 29, according to the authorities.

“There was a relaxation and it is the whole village of Camopi which is affected: the village, a sector downstream and there are even three cases in Trois Sauts (9 hours by canoe south of the village of Camopi) “, said Laurent Yawalou, the Amerindian mayor of the town.

The inhabitants of Camopi have never stopped commuting between their homes and opposite, especially for their shopping, fuel etc. And conversely, Brazilians come for consultation at Camopi and also for childbirth.a Camopi healthcare staffat Agence France Presse

“The ban on movement between France and Brazil is maintained across the border and the Brazilian authorities have extended the restrictions on access to their national territory until October 30”, recalls the prefecture. The prefect also signed a decree establishing the closure for 15 days from Thursday of the five schools in Camopi: the college and school in the village of Camopi and three schools that can only be reached by canoe.