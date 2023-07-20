













Guy Who Married Hatsune Miku Starts Fictional Sexuality Organization







Akihiko Kondo is a man who married Hatsune Miku four and a half years ago., and after this, more talk began about the contemplative romance of people with anime characters. Because of this, the concept of fictosexuality arises in contemporary times.

It seems that fictional sexuality will have a safe place thanks to an Association of Fictosexuality, in which the young people of Japan will be able to meet to talk about their feelings and ideas about the love and affinity they feel for anime characters.

However, this part of the community continues to be criticized for their interests and choices, even when they do not harm third parties. Because their romance does not offend against others.

Source: Clover Works

In fact, it is becoming more and more common.Ichiyo Habuchi, a professor of sociology at Hirosaki University raised that after various field studies, it appears that in reality:

“It’s not unusual for people to develop affection for the characters.”

Being that in the end, almost all are perfect archetypes. A survey conducted by the Japan Association for Sex Education revealed that just over 17% of female college students have romantic feelings for one of the anime characters. So fictional sexuality is getting closer and closer to defining itself as a concept with precise features.

We recommend: Japanese marries his waifu Hatsune Miku

Why is it important to talk about fictional sexuality?

Since the population that identifies with the concept is growing, it is important to talk about this, because criticism is strong and being a minority community, it is vulnerable to suffering different types of violence.

HoweverAlthough the concept is not yet clear, it is evident that it is one more choice that does not harm third parties and deserves respect.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)