According to lawyer Guy Weski, the fact that the court will rule in October in the extensive Marengo liquidation process is ‘an illusion’. According to the son of the arrested Inez Weski, finding a new lawyer for Ridouan Taghi is ‘very difficult’. He will also have to read up on the case and that will take at least six months to a year.

Guy Weski said this on Wednesday around a hearing in the Marengo case. Taghi was previously assisted by his mother. After her arrest last month, she resigned from the defense. According to Guy Weski, who did not want to comment on the situation surrounding his mother, the office did not consider continuing with his defense: “That was not possible under the current circumstances. It all seemed inconvenient to us and we could better focus on the clients we would still assist.”

The office does defend two other suspects, the brothers Mao and Mario R., who were also assisted by Inez Weski. Taghi does want a new lawyer, or lawyers, but that search is very difficult, says Guy Weski: "He has many limitations. He is only allowed to call a limited number of people, who must also be screened."

Big delay

Due to this difficult search, according to Guy Weski, it is inevitable that the Marengo case will be subject to major delays. The court currently plans to rule in October. “That is an illusion,” says Weski. “Because a new lawyer will not report tomorrow. That can take weeks, if not months. Then the person still has to read up and get in touch with Taghi. The measures under which he detained makes discussions extremely difficult, so a new lawyer needs at least six months to a year to prepare.”

Inez Weski had to stop as his lawyer after she was arrested at the end of April. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) suspects that Weski smuggled messages from Taghi from the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught. The Rotterdam criminal lawyer is officially suspected of participating in a criminal organization involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. In addition, she would have violated secrets. Weski is still in custody, her pre-trial detention was extended by 30 days at the beginning of May.

Not unmoved

Earlier in the day, the court addressed her situation. “The arrest does not leave the court unmoved,” said the chairman on Wednesday. “The court has been working with her for years. Two days before the arrest, we sat with her here for a whole day.”

The court would actually discuss on Wednesday how to proceed with the defense of Ridouan Taghi in the extensive Marengo liquidation process. But Taghi himself was not present in De Bunker. The situation will therefore be dealt with at a later date. When will that be? “In the short term,” was all the court wanted to say about that.

One of the other lawyers in the case, Jan-Hein Kuijpers, wanted to know from the court what the consequences of the search for a new lawyer for Taghi would be for Marengo. The court did not comment on any delay: "We have not heard that he is looking for a new lawyer, that was not in the handwritten note we received from Mr Taghi," said the chairman. "We can only face a problem when it arises."



