What if people were as skeptical of power tools as electric cars? Then you would probably have more inventions like this. In the video below you can see how one Tim builds a tiny V8 engine on his drill. And yes, it still works. A kind of.

You can buy the V8 engine from the Toyan brand as a kit. You can display the eight-cylinder nicely in the hobby room, but you can also build the 28-cc engines in an RC car. Or you can build a drill with it. V8 blenders also seem to be a good idea.

The V8 likes to like something modellers call ‘nitro’, which is often a mix of nitromethane, methanol and a touch of oil to lubricate things. If you are now wondering what exactly is the practical use of a drill with a V8 engine, then you should not ask those difficult questions.