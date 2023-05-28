Kyle Guy’s stellar performance led Joventut to record their first win in the quarterfinal tie against Baskonia and put the home court factor in their favor after their resounding victory (91-99), in which the Indianapolis guard he was almost infallible in shooting three points (9 of 16, 56%) and led his team, who squeezed their opponent’s weaknesses on a very hard court. The American player also broke the scoring record (36 points) for a Joventut player in a match of play offa brand that was maintained for decades by an illustrious figure in the history of La Penya, Jordi Villacampa.

The clash turned in phases into a duel of gunmen between Guy and Howard, but the guard from Vitoria was watched more closely, and although he finished the game with 28 points, an extraordinary score, he could not push Baskonia to victory, because the The match required collective action, and Joventut was more committed to that, well led by Tomic. Every time the home team scored with a triple, the visitors responded with another, and the difference in the score for Joventut, which was twelve points (16-28) in the first quarter, remained stable, around ten. of difference, during the rest of the party.

Neither the changes in Baskonia’s defense, nor the appearance of Thompson in the last quarter, after having spent many minutes on the bench because he was charged early with fouls, altered the pulse of Badalona, ​​who began entrusting themselves to Brodziansky (21 points, 22 PIR), and ended up trusting in the inspiration of Feliz and Parra, to later leave all the prominence to Guy.

Although Peñarroya, who already anticipated disaster at half-time: “If they keep scoring like this, there’s nothing to do”, he tried everything and demanded more intensity from his team, Carles Durán’s approach overwhelmed him. The visiting coach did not trust the Baskonia situation at any time, and already warned: “The games are in two parts. Being better in the first one is worthless”. But they were also better in the second. Despite the fact that Joventut arrived in Vitoria at an apparently low moment, with six defeats in the last seven games, at Buesa they deployed all their weapons and dismasted Baskonia as in the Cup, where they also started as a favourite. Guy scored twenty points in fourteen minutes and portrayed a very soft defense. By the time the Catalans wanted to realize it, they already saw the Catalans too far away.

The score did not narrow at any time, and despite the latest growth of Baskonia, which fell within six points with two minutes to go, the victory of the visitors was never in jeopardy. Nobody tarnished Guy’s party, which puts Joventut ahead in the best of three games series.

