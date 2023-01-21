PSV has booked the first league victory of 2023. The Vitesse of coach Phillip Cocu, where Kjell Scherpen became the schlemiel of the evening with a slipper and a red card, was beaten 1-0 in Eindhoven. A setback for PSV was the failure of Luuk de Jong, who was out with a head injury after a missed penalty

PSV again failed to score in the first half against Vitesse in an Eredivisie match and seemed to be on its way to a new zeperd. The home crowd gave the team a light whistle after the first 45 minutes and that was logical. PSV had scored for the last time on October 30 in the Philips Stadium in a home game in the Eredivisie. PSV’s results at home have spoken volumes lately: 0-1 against AZ, 0-0 against Sparta and now another half with a zero on the board. Despite a penalty. Despite a great shooting opportunity for Luuk de Jong. Despite two great opportunities for Anwar El Ghazi. And despite the brilliant ideas of Xavi Simons.

Read also:

• Response from Kyle Sharpen: ‘Then don’t quite understand what we are doing’

Yes, Simons transcended the gray middle class in every way. With three phenomenal through passes, the top scorer of the Eredivisie showed what he has to offer before the break. First he sent Luuk de Jong away, who hit the post with his shot. Then El Ghazi was handed the ball twice more on a silver platter, but he also failed to score. On one of those occasions he was torpedoed and that is why referee Pol van Boekel gave a penalty on the advice of the VAR (Edwin van de Graaf). See also Lula will “beat” if there is no fiscal balance, says Kassab

Premier League numbers

View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

De Jong stood behind the ball and missed clumsily, because Kjell Scherpen remained standing. His penalty went through the middle and was completely unconvincing, allowing the Vitesse goalkeeper to distinguish himself. For De Jong it then became a match to forget very quickly, because he collided with his head against that of Melle Meulensteen moments later and had to leave the field after a consultation from club doctor Wart van Zoest. It is still uncertain how long he will be sidelined, but the collision did not look good at all.

Luuk de Jong is out with a head injury. © Pro Shots / Toin Damen



Ruud van Nistelrooij brought Johan Bakayoko into the field and placed Simons at the point of the attack. That had an effect after the break, because the Belgian was able to bring Til into position and then cheer quickly. The midfielder proved once again that scoring is only possible if you shoot and saw keeper Scherpen pass under his ball. Til has once again proven its worth. Playing football, what he does does not always look good, but his statistics are also good at PSV and the midfielder can sometimes make the difference with his running actions. Til scored his six premier league goals in his seven base places this season. See also Skiing The Swedish sprint star will leave the national team and will not say when to return to the competitions

Thanks to his shot, PSV grabbed the three points, which were very much needed to dispel the smell of crisis in Eindhoven. The results of the past few weeks were so bad that the supporters started to grumble and especially after the sale of Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo, the PSV players are hoping for reinforcements soon. The first was already in the stands on Saturday evening and is rented from Wolverhampton Wanderers: Fábio Silva. He leaves Anderlecht, who hired him earlier this season and where he scored seven league goals. Silva must become the stand-in for Luuk de Jong at PSV.

At Vitesse, Scherpen was the schlemiel of the evening. After he already went under the ball with Til’s shot, the goalkeeper also grabbed a red card in the final phase. He took down Yorbe Vertessen and had to take a shower a little earlier than his teammates. The fact that Scherpen took De Jong’s penalty was therefore snowed under for the former keeper of Ajax.

goal alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center. See also Ironman: Haug exhausted but happy: again third in Hawaii





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program premier league





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier league standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Premier League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.