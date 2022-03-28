It is not yet known what will happen to goalkeeper coach Raimond van der Gouw. In addition, it seems logical that Van Nistelrooy wants to take a number of confidants with him. For example, he has long been working with Tim Wolf (33) in the training, who can probably also make the switch to the A-selection.

If PSV manages to present the new coaching team at the beginning of this week, the current selection can then focus on the rest of the season with clarity about the future. This weekend it also became clear that Hedwiges Maduro is in the picture to supplement the fleet with coaches, but he may come for the U23 team. For this, PSV must also present a successor if Van Nistelrooy becomes permanent head coach.

In addition, a start can then be made with the start of the transfer summer, which can again become intense. There is strong interest for a number of players (Gakpo, Sangaré, Madueke) and PSV will have to look for replacements led by technical director John de Jong. The club thinks it needs a right back, striker and perhaps two extra goalkeepers.