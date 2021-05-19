In the last edition of This is warYaco Eskenazi, one of the emblematic figures of reality, announced his departure from the program, because ‘El Tribunal’ decided that he and Mario Hart would compete with their teams.

“Tribunal, you are putting me in a very difficult situation, because you know perfectly well what was the agreement that we had a few months ago being here. As much as I am a competitive person and have a lion in my heart, there are certain things that I have to respect and things that I cannot do, ”said Natalie Vértiz’s husband.

“ As much as I want to compete, I cannot compete. You know that here at EEG I gave everything up, injured my knee and had surgery. And that doesn’t allow me to play at the level my teammates play. I have assumed commitments, I am in the middle of filming a novel. In addition, I have a commitment to My mom cooks better than yours, and I cannot expose myself to having an injury here and not being able to fulfill my other obligations, “he added.

After this decision that left everyone surprised, Guty Carrera, who was also part of the program at the time, spoke about it and sent him an emotional message on social networks.

“Hug, teacher. There will be no better captain for the Lions than you. My best wishes in all your projects, my friend ”, expressed the popular ‘Potro’ in his Instagram stories before the departure of Yaco Eskenazi.

Yaco Eskenazi, latest news:

