He made things clear. The lawyer of Guty Career, Daniel Raa Ortiz, presented this April 27 a statement to public opinion on his official Facebook account in which he clarified the points in relation to the legal issue that his defendant had with the former reality girl Alejandra Baigorria. The pronouncement comes to light after the businesswoman appeared on the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program, “Amor y fuego”, in which he gave statements about the case of physical and psychological aggression for which he denounced the ex-partner of the.

Lawyer denies that Alejandra has won the case

In the brief presented by Carrera’s legal defense, he denied Baigorria, since she maintained in Willax’s space that she had won the case against her client. “There was never any trial or judicial proceeding against Mr. Carrera Tapia,” the lawyer said.

On the other hand, it also indicated that in the psychological examinations carried out on the businesswoman, it was not indicated that she had been psychologically assaulted in a moderate or mild manner.

Guty Carrera sued Alejandra for compensation

Carrera’s lawyer assured that Carrera sued Baigorria in 2020 after the complaint against him was filed. In the judicial process, Guty requested that Alejandra pay him compensation in his favor due to the damage caused to honor, image, reputation and others.

Guty’s defense considers suing Alejandra Baigorria

Finally, after Alejandra’s statements in “Love and Fire”, Raa Ortiz stated that she will consider taking legal action against the former reality girl for slander and defamation.