The model and former reality boy Guty Carrera announced on the program “On everyone’s lips” that will publish a new book called “Love me that you are going to lose me”, in which he writes about some passages of his life.

The title of the book corresponds to one in particular, since it is one of the phrases that the model exclaimed in some audios that her ex-partner Alexandra Baigorria He showed up to denounce that he suffered psychological abuse from Carrera.

Alejandra Baigorria denounced Carrera in 2016

“Love me you’re going to lose me,” he said Guty Carrera in one of the audios that he presented Alexandra Baigorria in 2016. In this, she claimed a series of violent attitudes that the model had had because she had not answered his cell phone.

“No, the one who is going to lose me is you. Open your eyes, I haven’t done anything,” the businesswoman replied.

Baigorria and Carrera were together from 2015 to 2016. Photo: Instagram

After Alejandra Baigorria denounced Carrera, Judge Gastón Adrianzen García granted preventive protection measures to the businesswoman. Guty Carrera could not approach the house of Baigorria nor maintain communication with her, as well as refer to the businesswoman through any means of communication. However, three years later, in 2019, the complaint was archived.

What did Guty Carrera say in “The Value of Truth”?

At the time, the model Guty Carrera He accepted in the program “The value of truth” to have said the phrases of the audio and that his behavior was not the most “appropriate”

Guty Carrera in “The Value of Truth”. Photo: Capture

“What I remember is that the conversation ended well, with us both apologizing. What is clear is that these audios were edited, where expletives are put and my bad reaction , that he shouldn’t. At that moment I was confused and I had a reaction that was not the most appropriate, ”he pointed out.

What did Ale Baigorria say in “The Value of Truth”?

Likewise Alexandra Baigorria He was also in another edition of the program “The value of truth”, where he revealed more details about Guty Carrera’s jealousy.

“The push came from a fight. He was elated, annoyed, devilish that he hadn’t answered his phone in an hour. When he got too angry, I go over to calm him down and that’s when he pushes me,” Baigorria said.