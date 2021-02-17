Guty Carrera continues to develop her artistic career internationally. In addition to participating in the Mexican reality show Guerreros 2020, he is now also part of a successful production that was acquired by Netflix.

Looking for frida is the tuned Telemundo novel that is currently available on the popular streaming platform. The Peruvian model joined the cast to play Radamés, a charismatic bartender who repeatedly interacts with the protagonist.

The aforementioned series has a style of suspense and police drama, which has led it to have high levels of tuning and acceptance by the television public in Mexico and various parts of the continent.

Guty Carrera assured a local media that he arrived in Mexico almost three years ago to take advantage of all the opportunities that arise and that he is excited that the users of Netflix can appreciate your work in Looking for frida.

Guty Carrera and his time in Mexico

The former reality boy walked away from television in 2016, due to accusations of infidelity that were made public at the time. As he later indicated, this fact led him to migrate to Mexican lands: “I had to close my businesses and I was left with zero income.”

Months later, he was presented with the opportunity to travel to Mexico and he took advantage of his experience to work as a model and do commercials. Finally Guty Carrera was summoned for the Aztec version of This is War, where he gained notoriety in the media.

Guty Carrera is one of the participants of Guerreros 2020. (Photo: Instagram)

