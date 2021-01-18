Guty Carrera surprised all his followers by telling that he plans to start a new business in Peru.

Through his social networks, the model said that in 2016, when he was left without a job in the country, he had to live on his savings for two years until he had the opportunity to travel to Mexico.

“I was lucky to work a lot in Peru until mid-2016. After July of that year, I lost my job and many doors were closed to me. I had to close my businesses and I was left with zero income “, mentioned the reality boy at the beginning of one of his Instagram stories.

“So they spent two and a half years without working (living on savings) until I arrived in Mexico. Here in Mexico I started working modeling, taking photos and commercials. Today, I continue to do the same, but now I also live from my social networks and the TV projects that I have had here. Ah! and I am about to open a business in Peru again”Said Carrera.

As you remember, Guty Carrera was part of the cast of Warriors 2020, which was a youth reality show on Televisa, which had a format similar to This is War.

In this Mexican space, the Peruvian model also worked alongside Nicola Porcella. However, a second season of the show has yet to be confirmed.

