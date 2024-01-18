Confirmed. Guty Carrera He was announced as one of the participants of the popular reality show 'The House of the Famous: Mexico'. Let us remember that, in the first edition, the big winner was the influencer Wendy Guevara. And one place behind her was compatriot Nicola Porcella, who won the affection of the audience and got job offers in the Aztec country. Now, Guty Carrera will enter the program to win first place. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Guty Carrera say after being confirmed in 'The House of the Famous: Mexico'?

Through social networks Telemundo and Guty himself, the official entry poster of the former member of 'This is war' was shared. He was grateful and assured that he will do his best to stay until the end of the edition.

“Thank you! It's official! Let's go with everything! Thank you for your positive messages and also for the negative ones! May this house be a success! 🔥🔥✌🏻 Good vibes to everyone”, he wrote in the comments.

Guty Carrera will face 12 other celebrities for the grand prize. Photo: X / Telemundo

What did users say about Guty Carrera's entry into 'The House of the Famous'?

In the box Instagram comments, Users showed high expectations for Carrera's participation in the program, since Nicola Porcella was the first finalist. Citizens from Mexico wished him the best.

“Nicola left the bar high, we'll see how she develops”, “Don't be confused, she won't be like Nicola”, “I don't have faith in her”, “The house is going to burn down”, “My favorite from now on”, were some of the opinions of Internet users.

On Instagram, opinions about Carrera's entry are for and against. Photo: Instagram / Telemundo

When does the new season of 'The House of the Famous' start?

And if that was not enough, Telemundo He also made official the release date of the new edition of 'The House of the Famous: Mexico'. The first episode of the second season will air next Tuesday, January 23 at 7:00 pm (Mexico time) and 8:00 pm (Peru time).

The minute by minute can be seen through the Telemundo and Las Estrellas signal. And users outside the Aztec country will be able to follow it thanks to The Entertainment Republic.

