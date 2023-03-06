The reaction of Guty Carrera, After an entertainer reminded him of his popular phrase “I was not unfaithful”, he caught the attention of the public in a nightclub.

Guty Career He snatched the microphone from an entertainer who asked him to say his popular phrase “I was not unfaithful”, the same one that made reference to his media relationship with Melissa Loza in “This is war”. Visibly uncomfortable, he showed himself ‘Colt’ at a nightclub he attended to do an activation. The Instarándula portal shared the images of the former reality boy when he exploded and ripped off the presenter’s device. “Do you want me to say that? Yes or no? Do it for Melissa”, is heard saying in the video.

The model was approached by a member of the production. She ended up taking the microphone from the other person. “Ready, that’s it (…) There is no applause for the funniest of Tocache. You’re already tired, you’re bored (…) Brother, that’s from 20 years ago, “said Guty.

What does the phrase “I was not unfaithful” mean to Guty?

Guty Carrera’s popular phrase was said in one of the “This is war” programs, when the model was a reality boy. At that time, he was seeking forgiveness from Melissa Paredes after a rumor of infidelity. The “colt” appeared on the América TV space to clarify the speculation.

In 2014, both ended their relationship that lasted a few months. That time, he reiterated that he had not cheated on her, but he confessed to having dated Milett Figueroa. “Infidelity never existed,” said the influencer.

Guty Carrera gained great popularity by being part of the cast of “Esto es Guerra”. Photo: broadcast/America TV

Melissa Loza remembers Guty Carrera’s “I was not unfaithful”

Melissa Lozaa is a current competitor of “This is war.” In one of her programs, she made reference to the popular phrase of her ex-partner Guty Carrera during one of the competitions. “I was not unfaithful,” said the young model with a laugh.