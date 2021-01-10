Guty Carrera and his girlfriend Brenda zambrano They decided to have a test to rule out the coronavirus, because they had problems breathing and passing saliva.

Given this, the couple confirmed, through their social networks, that they tested negative for COVID-19.

However, despite being free of the virus, they continue to present the aforementioned discomforts and said that they are inhaling eucalyptus leaves.

“We continue to inhale. Thank God we tested negative in the PCR test, but we have a little bad airway, bronchitis a terrible cold. So we keep doing this, ”Guty Carrera said through her Instagram stories.

For its part, Brenda zambrano He also performed this procedure with his partner. They also went to a local clinic for injections to relieve their bronchitis.

“We are coming off the injection, the net feels super good. Being told that we are negative for COVID-19 encourages us. Sometimes you get ideas that you do have the virus and you really don’t. We are already much better, “said the model in her social networks.

On Friday, January 8, the couple expressed concern by believing that they had COVID-19 because they felt they could not breathe.

