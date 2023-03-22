This Tuesday, March 21, the writer and journalist Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller criticized that Twitter has eliminated him a message condemning political violence against women.

In the doctor’s deleted message, she had assured that “freedom should not be turned into licentiousness”, something that is “key to living and coexisting in a plural and democratic country like ours.”

The publication of the also wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Twitter Latin America deleted a tweet criticizing violence against women, just after the burning of the figure of Minister Norma Piña.

“My support for all women in politics (or circumstantially close to it) in the face of harassment of their persons or image, or that of their children. I have suffered so much, how can I not show solidarity? Let’s raise the level. No violence. More love urgently”, was the deleted message.

However, this same day he re-uploaded the message, now as a screenshot, after the “madness” of Twitter to delete it.