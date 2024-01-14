#Chivas remains undefeated in his last 5️⃣ tournament debuts 🟰 1-1 Saints

🟰 0-0 FC Juárez

✅ 1-0 Chivas

✅ 2-1 León

🟰 1-1 Saints What do you think?#LigaMX #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/F0YPGImoaZ — Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) January 14, 2024

For the complement, just after three minutes, the Warriors had a penalty in their favor after a handball Chiquete Orozco in the area, however, the Colombian Harold Preciado He did not take advantage by throwing his shot to the side. In any case, the top scorer of Apertura 2023 quickly got his revenge because at 63 'he received a diagonal from the Uruguayan Franco Fagundezordering to guard the round to advance his own.

Time continued to progress with the Flock stepping into the rival area without being able to complete their plays correctly. Already in compensation time, a shot came from Gael Garcia that pierced the nets, however, the whistler scored a handball, extinguishing the goal cry. However, at the last moment, Antonio Briseno won a ball in a center so that Guti He would push the round to the arch and seal the board, with both squares dividing units.