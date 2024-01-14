From the hand of Erick Gutierrez, Chivas avoided the fall against Santos Laguna in it Akron Stadiumfor Matchday 1 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXin what was the debut of the Argentine coach Fernando Gago at the head of the rojiblancos, who made use of some new faces such as Mateo Chavez, Gael Garcia and Armando Gonzalez.
The reality is that Guadalajara was better in much of the match, having important approaches through Jesus Sanchez, Pavel Perez and José Juan Macíasespecially the latter who had the first in the 22nd minute when he was hand to hand against the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, who managed to deflect with his hand. Before finishing the first half, Roberto Alvarado He had suffered a foul inside the area that was marked as a penalty, however, the whistler indicated that there had first been an offside.
For the complement, just after three minutes, the Warriors had a penalty in their favor after a handball Chiquete Orozco in the area, however, the Colombian Harold Preciado He did not take advantage by throwing his shot to the side. In any case, the top scorer of Apertura 2023 quickly got his revenge because at 63 'he received a diagonal from the Uruguayan Franco Fagundezordering to guard the round to advance his own.
Later, the Colombian Duvan Vergara sought to increase the advantage, but Raul Rangel he deflected his shot. Unfortunately for the visit, at 68' Acevedo suffered an injury and dropped out to make way for Hector Holguin. Immediately the place went to the front with Alan Mozo taking a center for Macias which was deflected avoiding a tie.
Time continued to progress with the Flock stepping into the rival area without being able to complete their plays correctly. Already in compensation time, a shot came from Gael Garcia that pierced the nets, however, the whistler scored a handball, extinguishing the goal cry. However, at the last moment, Antonio Briseno won a ball in a center so that Guti He would push the round to the arch and seal the board, with both squares dividing units.
