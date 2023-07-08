United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the adoption by the International Maritime Organization of a revised strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping, calling for follow-up measures.

Member states of the International Maritime Organization agreed on Friday in London to reach net zero emissions from international shipping by 2050 or so, plus checkpoints by 2030 and 2040.

“The Secretary-General welcomed the adoption of the resolution and added that the decisions taken this week are positive steps forward, but they are just the beginning,” said Farhan Haq, Guterres’ deputy spokesperson.

Haq added that the necessary technical and economic policies and regulations should be developed and implemented as soon as possible to achieve these goals and support a just and equitable transition, including a carbon tax.