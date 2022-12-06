His spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that Guterres “welcomes the signing of a framework agreement between the civilian political forces and the army in Sudan.”

“He hopes this will open the way for a return to a civilian-led transition in the country,” he added.

He added that the Secretary-General “calls on all Sudanese parties to work without delay on the next phase of the transitional process to respond to the remaining problems with the aim of reaching a permanent and inclusive political agreement,” and reiterated the United Nations’ support for “the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, peace and sustainable development.”

The Sudanese army and civilian leaders signed an agreement on Monday that paves the way for the formation of a civilian government and an end to a political crisis accompanied by an economic one that afflicts the country.

The UN representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes, said that the signing of the agreement is “the result of continuous efforts made by the Sudanese parties over the past year to find a solution to the political crisis and return to the constitutional order.”

The agreement was signed by Al-Burhan, the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, and many civilian leaders, especially from the Forces for Freedom and Change, which is the main civilian faction that has been excluded since the army seized power following the October 25, 2021 coup.

The country is witnessing almost weekly demonstrations and protests that have been regularly suppressed by the security forces, resulting in at least 212 deaths, while the frequency of tribal violence has increased in several regions.