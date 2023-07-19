“It is clear that artificial intelligence will have an impact on all aspects of life,” Guterres said in a session that is the first devoted by the Security Council to discussing the issue of artificial intelligence.

“Generative artificial intelligence has enormous potential for good and bad,” he said, noting that the technology could help end poverty or cure cancer, but it could have “very serious consequences for international peace and security.”

Here are the main points made by Guterres:

He called on member states to prepare a legally binding document by 2026 to “ban the use of lethal autonomous weapons.”

AI can be used to “recognize patterns of violence, monitor cease-fires, and enhance peacekeeping, mediation, and humanitarian efforts.”

Harmful uses of AI systems for terrorist, criminal or state purposes can cause horrific levels of death, destruction, widespread trauma and profound psychological damage on an unimaginable scale.

The interaction between artificial intelligence, nuclear weapons, biotechnology, neurotechnology and robotics technology is “extremely troubling”.

He urged “agreement on the general principle that human agency and control are necessary with respect to nuclear weapons and should never be withdrawn.”

He called for a working group to commission a report by the end of the year on global AI governance options.

He reaffirmed his support for the establishment of an international entity to support efforts to govern the use of artificial intelligence, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency or the International Civil Aviation Organization.

For his part, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, said that artificial intelligence “will affect the work of this council. It can enhance or disrupt global strategic stability.”

Cleverly, whose country will host a summit on artificial intelligence later this year, noted that the technology “challenges our basic assumptions about defense and deterrence. It raises ethical questions about accountability for deadly decisions on the battlefield.”