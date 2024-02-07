New York (Union)

Yesterday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, warned of the consequences of any Israeli action on the city of Rafah.

In a speech he delivered at the United Nations General Assembly, in which he reviewed his priorities in 2024, Guterres commented on reports that Israel was preparing for a military operation against Rafah, saying: “This will amplify the existing humanitarian nightmare, and will have untold regional consequences.” He stressed “the necessity of reaching an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, and releasing all prisoners unconditionally.”

Guterres stated, “The current situation in Gaza represents a bleeding wound in our collective conscience that threatens the entire region.” He pointed out that “Israeli military operations have caused destruction and death in Gaza on an unprecedented scale and speed” since he became Secretary-General of the United Nations.

He stressed the need for “the ceasefire and the release of prisoners to lead to irreversible measures towards a two-state solution (Palestinian and Israeli) on the basis of United Nations resolutions and international law.”

Guterres explained that peace in the world is threatened by the increase in geopolitical conflicts and divisions. He pointed out that people need peace, security and a decent life.