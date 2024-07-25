UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that humanity is the victim of a “heat epidemic.”

Guterres called for measures to reduce the effects of heat waves that are becoming more frequent and violent and extreme due to climate change.

“If there is one thing that unites our divided world, it is that we are all feeling hotter,” Guterres told reporters. “Billions of people are facing a pandemic of extreme heat, suffering more deadly heatwaves with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius.”

The Secretary-General of the International Organization issued a “call for action against extreme heat.”

Many parts of the world are experiencing severe heat waves accompanied by drought.