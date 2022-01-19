Home page politics

divide

UN chief António Guterres would like to recruit ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel as an advisor. © Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

Angela Merkel has just resigned after 16 years as Chancellor – now she already has a new job offer. The United Nations want to win her over for a flagship project.

New York – Ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel has a job offer from New York: UN chief António Guterres would like to win the 67-year-old for an advisory role at the United Nations.

As the German Press Agency learned from UN circles, Guterres offered Merkel the chair of a high-level advisory body on global public goods, which should potentially serve the entire world population across national borders. Examples of global public goods are the ozone layer, but also, depending on the definition, internationally applicable regulations such as those on flight safety and global trade.

Accordingly, Guterres made the offer in a letter to Merkel – who retired last year after 16 years as German head of government. At the United Nations, however, the probability that she will accept the job offer from the UN headquarters on New York’s East River is considered to be rather low. An answer from Merkel is not yet available, it said. Officially, representatives of the United Nations did not want to comment on the offer.

UN flagship project

The Advisory Board on Global Public Goods is one of Guterres’ flagship projects on United Nations reform in his second term, which began in early January. In his report on transforming the UN last year, the secretary-general wrote: “I will ask a high-level advisory board, led by former leaders, to identify global public goods and other areas of common concern where improvements in governance are most urgently needed required are.”

more on the subject New Mercedes SL: With two V8 engines into the convertible season Worship service with triumvirate and carnivalists in Cologne Cathedral Vettel-Team Aston Martin gets new team boss

According to Guterres, the corona pandemic has revealed major gaps in international cooperation. The envisaged advisory body should provide impetus for renewing practices and principles for action on a global level. dpa