“We urge Lebanon’s politicians to work together to solve the crisis,” Guterres said, during a press conference with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in the capital, Beirut.

He added, “I would like to confirm the continuation of international support for the Lebanese army and other security institutions, because it is essential to Lebanon’s stability. I urge all member states to continue and increase their support.”

Guterres continued his speech, stressing that next year’s elections will be “a key”, saying that “the Lebanese people must be strongly involved in the selection process.”

For his part, Aoun said that “the refugee crisis in Lebanon is a burden on the state,” calling on the international community to help the country and “ensure the return of Syrian refugees to their cities.”

The Lebanese president added that he discussed with the Secretary-General of the United Nations the preparations for the legislative elections in Lebanon, stressing that “work is underway to achieve economic reforms” in the country.

Since the summer of 2019, Lebanon has witnessed an accelerating economic collapse, exacerbated by the horrific explosion of the Port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, and the measures to confront the Corona virus.

In March 2020, the country failed to pay its foreign debts, and then began negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a recovery plan that was later suspended, due to differences between the Lebanese negotiators.

The exchange rate of the Lebanese pound against the dollar gradually declined until the currency lost more than 85 percent of its value.

About 80 percent of the population is living below the poverty line, and the unemployment rate has risen, while the international community requires the authorities to implement urgent reforms, so that the country will receive the necessary financial support to get it out of the spiral of collapse.

During his visit to Lebanon, Guterres will meet with the country’s leaders, led by Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in addition to a number of leaders and representatives of civil society.

During the visit, which will continue until Wednesday, Guterres will honor the memory of the victims of the port explosion, as well as inspect the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon.