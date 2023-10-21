The Palestinian Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 cannot be a reason to punish Palestinians. United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced this on October 21 at a summit in Cairo.

According to him, nothing can justify Hamas’s actions against Israel, but “this terrible attack cannot be a reason for collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Guterres stressed that international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, must be respected.

“Israelis must see their legitimate security needs fulfilled, and Palestinians must see their legitimate desire to establish an independent state fulfilled in accordance with UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements,” the secretary general of the international organization said, reports Times of Israel.

According to him, the international community cannot and should not ignore the broader context of these tragic events, in particular we are talking about a protracted conflict and 56 years of occupation, “the end of which is not in sight,” Guterres concluded.

Earlier that day, at a Cairo meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov called for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and to provide humanitarian corridors for urgent assistance to all those in need. He also noted that the parties must abandon unilateral steps, including the settlement takeover of Palestinian territories, as well as undermining the status of Jerusalem shrines.

On the same day, participants in the peace summit called for preventing the expansion of the conflict, condemned the use of violence against civilians, as well as violations of international humanitarian law and human rights by any of the parties to the conflict. The declaration also noted that the parties are strictly prohibited from using the practice of collective punishment, because this is contrary to the Geneva Convention of 1949.

The Cairo Peace Summit on the Middle East crisis, organized at the initiative of Egypt, takes place on October 21. Russia is represented by the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov.

The main topic of the summit was options for a peaceful resolution of the situation in the Middle East. On the same day, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the world organization, Dmitry Polyansky, said that Russia plans to request a new meeting of the United Nations Security Council (SC) to discuss the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Prior to this, on October 20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders discussed a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Earlier in the day, Erdogan called on Israel to stop “genocidal operations” in the Gaza Strip. The Turkish leader stressed that the security of the state cannot be ensured by killing civilians.

A massive rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip began on the morning of October 7: militants invaded the border areas in the south of the country. The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service, and the Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

On the same day, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed. On October 8 and 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip. On the night of October 9 alone, its fighters, helicopters and artillery hit more than 500 military targets of the Palestinian Hamas movement and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.