November 7 2022 16:09
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday at the COP27 Climate Conference that humanity must “cooperate or perish” in the face of global warming and its accelerating repercussions, giving the world a choice between “solidarity” or “collective suicide”.
Guterres stressed in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt that “humanity is faced with the choice of cooperation or perdition. Either it is an era of climate solidarity or a pact of collective suicide.”
In a world deeply divided, he renewed his call for a “historic covenant between developed and emerging economies, a covenant of collective solidarity.”
He explained that this would “end the dependence on fossil energy sources and stop building coal-fired plants” and reach “sustainable energy that is accessible to all.”
The Secretary-General of the United Nations considered it “unacceptable” that other crises, especially the war in Ukraine, pushed the struggle for climate “to second place” in the list of priorities, stressing that this leads to “self-destruction”.
He stressed that “the emergency crises today should not constitute an excuse to retreat or adopt green washing,” especially since many conflicts in the world “are linked to climate chaos.”
“Our planet is rapidly approaching the points of no return that will make climate chaos irreversible,” he added, lamenting that “we are losing the fight for our lives.”
“We’re taking the highway to climatic hell, and we keep pressing the accelerator,” he stressed.
“We must not forget that our war on nature is itself a massive violation of human rights,” he said.
While the world’s population will officially reach eight billion people on November 15, Guterres said: “What can we say when the eight billionth child becomes old and asks us: What did you do for our world and our planet when you had the opportunity?”, reiterating his call for rapid and ambitious action. .
Guterres also called for more to be done to help the most vulnerable countries cope with the “losses and damages” incurred by storms, floods, droughts and other extreme events that are proliferating.
While this last issue is one of the most sensitive topics of discussion at COP27, Guterres said: “Achieving tangible results in terms of loss and damage will test the commitments of governments to the success of COP27.”
He stressed that despite this very bleak picture of the state of the world, “one thing is certain: whoever gives up will necessarily lose, so let’s all fight together. And we will win!”
Source: agencies
