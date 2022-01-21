Guterres said in press statements that the Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi is an unfortunate escalation, and I believe it is a grave mistake and totally unacceptable, stressing that any bombing that targets civilians or threatens their safety is unacceptable.

This came following the statement of the UN Security Council, in which it unanimously and “in the strongest terms” condemned the heinous terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on facilities in the United Arab Emirates..

The Security Council said in a statement: “We condemn Terror in all its forms and manifestations, which constitutes a threat to international peace and security“.

The statement added, “Any terrorist acts are criminal and unjustified.”“.

The UN Security Council stressed the need to hold the perpetrators of these terrorist acts accountable and bring them to justice Justice.