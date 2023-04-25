Cautionary statements

He said during a Security Council debate on multilateralism that the situation in Sudan “continues to deteriorate “.

“The violence must stop. It threatens a catastrophic conflagration inside Sudan that could spread to the entire region and beyond,” he added “.

He stressed that he is in constant contact with the two parties to the conflict, calling on them to defuse tensions and return to the negotiating table “.

“We must all do everything in our power to bring Sudan back from the brink,” he added, again calling for a ceasefire. .

His statements come after the United Nations announced that its head of mission, Volker Berthes, would remain in Sudan, despite the acceleration of the evacuation of foreigners.

“I will be clear: the United Nations is not about to leave Sudan,” Guterres said, adding that the international body is “reorganizing our presence in Sudan so that we can continue our support for the Sudanese people.”“.

He stressed, “Our commitment to the Sudanese people, in support of their desire for a future in which they enjoy security and peace. We stand by them in these difficult times.”“.

Britain called the Security Council to an emergency meeting on Sudan, which is expected to take place on Tuesday, according to a diplomat.