#Guterres #concerned #violence #Venezuela
Amazon says it is using AI to deliver to favelas
Amazon's Director of Public Policy, Carla Comarella, stated that the company uses technology to make deliveries in more difficult-to-reach regions,...
#Guterres #concerned #violence #Venezuela
Amazon's Director of Public Policy, Carla Comarella, stated that the company uses technology to make deliveries in more difficult-to-reach regions,...
Lebanon|Lebanon has blamed Israel for the communication device explosions. On Friday, Lebanon's foreign minister demanded that the UN Security Council...
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/09/2024 - 21:47 Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recorded a video criticizing the PRTB candidate...
The Georgia State Election Commission in the United States approved this Friday (20) a rule that requires the manual counting...
The Pinheiro Neto law firm announced on the evening of Friday (20.Sep.2024) that it had appointed lawyer Rachel de Oliveira...
Energy|In 1979, the core of reactor number two at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant melted down.A technology giant...
Leave a Reply