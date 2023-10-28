Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/28/2023 – 15:50

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said this Saturday that he was surprised by Israel’s escalation of bombings in Gaza and repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“I have been encouraged in recent days by what appears to be a growing consensus in the international community… about the need for at least a humanitarian pause in the fighting,” Guterres said in a statement.

“Regrettably, instead of a pause, I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombings and their devastating impacts, undermining the aforementioned humanitarian objectives,” he said.

Guterres’ comments come after Israel’s weeks-long reprisal for the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which killed 1,400 Israelis.

Aid agencies say a humanitarian catastrophe is predicted for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents who are under an Israeli blockade. Health authorities in the Hamas-controlled enclave said 7,650 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, have been killed since Israel’s bombardment began.

Gaza has been under a near-total communications blockade since Friday night, a blame the Palestinian Red Crescent has blamed on Israel.

“Given the breakdown in communications, I am also extremely concerned about the UN personnel who are in Gaza to provide humanitarian assistance,” Guterres said on Saturday. “This situation needs to be reversed.”

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the blackout would be blocking ambulances and the evacuation of patients, as well as preventing people from safe shelter.

He and other aid agencies said they were unable to contact their staff, but a representative of the International Committees of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Red Crescent in Gaza reportedly sent an audio message.

Calls for a ceasefire have been growing around the world.

