Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

During the call, Antonio Guterres expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s active contributions to achieving progress on major regional and global priority issues.

His Highness the Head of State and Secretary-General of the United Nations also stressed the importance of the “Black Sea Grain Initiative” and reviewed the ongoing efforts to extend it.

The two sides agreed to continue communication and cooperation in this regard, in addition to issues of common concern.