Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the United Nations, said that the Secretary-General is scheduled to arrive in Senegal on Saturday evening, and will travel to Niger on Monday and Nigeria on Tuesday before returning to New York.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations shares a Ramadan Iftar meal with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who took over the presidency of the African Union at the beginning of this year, Haq said.

The spokesman added that Guterres is also scheduled to participate in the Eid al-Fitr celebrations with Niger President Muhammad Bazoum, and he will also meet with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the three countries, the Secretary-General will meet representatives of civil society, religious leaders and families affected by violence and instability in the Sahel region, including internally displaced families and refugees.

Haq also explained that Guterres would see head-on the impact of climate change on vulnerable societies, and assess progress and challenges in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Secretary-General issued a report this month saying that Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries in Africa and elsewhere that are now facing higher food and energy prices, and increasingly difficult financial conditions.

Guterres started Ramadan tours of solidarity in his previous job as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, but the coronavirus pandemic forced him to stop them.