The United Nations said in a statement that Guterres will meet next Thursday with Zelensky and his foreign minister, after his visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

The Kremlin confirmed Friday that Guterres will visit Russia next week, where he will meet Putin, in their first meeting since the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Guterres sent two separate letters to Putin and Zelensky, requesting to receive him in Moscow and Kiev. Guterres sought, through the two letters, to stimulate dialogue to end the crisis.

“At this time of great risk and consequence, he (Guterres) would like to discuss urgent steps to achieve peace in Ukraine,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this week.

Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine on February 24, the United Nations has been sidelined in the conflict by a split among the five permanent members of the Security Council: Moscow, Washington, Paris, London and Beijing.

There has been no extensive contact between Guterres and Zelensky since the attack began, and they spoke only once by phone on March 26.

Putin did not return Guterres’ phone calls or communicate with him, since the Secretary-General of the United Nations stated that the Russian attack was a violation of the international charter.