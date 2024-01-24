New York (Union)

Yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described Israel's rejection of the two-state solution as “unacceptable” and would prolong the conflict in Gaza.

Guterres said, in an intervention during a UN Security Council meeting, that what we heard “last week of explicit and repeated rejection of the two-state solution at the highest levels of the Israeli government is unacceptable.”

The Secretary-General added: “This rejection and denial of the right of the Palestinian people to have a state would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a serious threat to international peace and security.” He stressed that this would “exacerbate polarization and encourage extremists everywhere.”

Several member states of the Security Council expressed their adherence to the “two-state solution,” especially Russia, France, and the United States.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Ségornet, who chaired the session, said: “I say to Israel, which knows the friendship of the French people, that there must be a Palestinian state, and that violence against the Palestinian people, especially by extremist settlers, must stop, and that international law is binding on everyone.” .

US Assistant Secretary of State Ozra Zea said: “It is the US President’s firm conviction that the two-state solution, while ensuring Israel’s security, is the only path to lasting peace.”

The Israeli government refuses to discuss the “two-state solution,” in a position that angers the international community, and last week Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed this position. “The Israeli occupation must be put to an end,” Guterres said, reiterating the call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

He added: “The people of Gaza are facing destruction at a level and pace unprecedented in modern history. Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said, “We are running out of time… There are two options: the spread of fire or a ceasefire,” adding: “The alternative to freedom, justice and peace is what is happening now… We must make sure that this stops now, and we must We are making sure that this never happens again,” he was quoted by the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for an immediate end to Israeli violence in the West Bank.

During the open discussion at the United Nations Security Council on the Middle East, Lavrov stressed the need to stop settler violence, reiterating Russia's rejection of the forced displacement of all Palestinians from their places of permanent residence. Lavrov expressed his country's support for the two-state solution in order to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.