“The real problem is that the way Israel is launching this attack creates major obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza,” Guterres said.

He added, “A humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to meet the dire needs of the population in Gaza and put an end to their ongoing nightmare.”

He explained that he “was hoping” for more from the UN Security Council after it issued a resolution that did not call for a ceasefire.

The UN Secretary-General continued: “I hope that today’s decision will make people understand that a humanitarian ceasefire is indeed necessary if we want effective humanitarian assistance.”

He also expressed “deep disappointment over statements by senior Israeli officials questioning the two-state solution.”

He said: “Despite the difficulty it seems today, the two-state solution, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, international law and previous agreements, is the only path to lasting peace.”