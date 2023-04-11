On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the “alarm alarm” and called for “intensive international support” for Somalia during a visit to this country located in the Horn of Africa, which is witnessing an unprecedented drought.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Secretary-General of the United Nations said during his visit to the city of Baidoa (southwest) that what Somalia is facing in terms of terrorism and drought, “caused in large part by climate change, creates ideal conditions (for a crisis) and requires great support from the international community.”
Guterres inspected a camp for the displaced housing drought victims in an area hardest hit by famine.
Upon his arrival, on Tuesday morning, in the capital, Mogadishu, on a “visit of solidarity”, he made it clear that his visit aims to “sound the alarm” about the situation in the country and urge the international community to take action.
The Somali president welcomed Guterres’ visit, “which confirms that the United Nations is fully committed to supporting our plans to build the state and achieve stability in the country.”
