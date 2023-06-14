United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that Guterres “Deeply concerned about the increasing sectarian dimension to the violence, as well as reports of sexual violence“.

On the other hand, a senior official in the US State Department said, on Tuesday, that the two parties to the conflict in Sudan do not seize the opportunity of the Jeddah talks initiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire, according to what was initially agreed upon..

The official, who spoke to reporters in Washington on condition of anonymity, added that the United States is currently in consultations with Saudi Arabia Arab and African countries aim to find a way forward, and hope to announce a recommended approach in the next few days“.

He continued, “We believe that we have provided them with all available opportunities. We chose this place to allow them to try and meet together and try to find a way forward that does not lead to a result based on violence or military domination.”“.

The official added: “It is clear that they are not taking advantage of this formula that we gave them. The way they initially agreed is not working with regard to this gradual process of achieving a permanent cessation of hostilities“.

Two black months