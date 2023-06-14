United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that Guterres “Deeply concerned about the increasing sectarian dimension to the violence, as well as reports of sexual violence“.
On the other hand, a senior official in the US State Department said, on Tuesday, that the two parties to the conflict in Sudan do not seize the opportunity of the Jeddah talks initiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire, according to what was initially agreed upon..
The official, who spoke to reporters in Washington on condition of anonymity, added that the United States is currently in consultations with Saudi Arabia Arab and African countries aim to find a way forward, and hope to announce a recommended approach in the next few days“.
He continued, “We believe that we have provided them with all available opportunities. We chose this place to allow them to try and meet together and try to find a way forward that does not lead to a result based on violence or military domination.”“.
The official added: “It is clear that they are not taking advantage of this formula that we gave them. The way they initially agreed is not working with regard to this gradual process of achieving a permanent cessation of hostilities“.
Two black months
- The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces began in mid-April, forcing some two million people to flee their homes and devastating the economy..
- The Jeddah talks did not lead to a permanent cessation of fighting and clashes escalated once a ceasefire expired on Sunday.
- The US official said the military refused to extend the ceasefire for 24 hours.
- Airstrikes, artillery shelling and gunfire rocked the capital, Khartoum, and the neighboring cities of Bahri and Omdurman, killing civilians..
- Violence continued in some areas of Khartoum on Monday, while residents indicated a state of relative calm.
- The fighting causes a major humanitarian crisis for civilians, with electricity and water often cut off.
- The United Nations said Thursday, citing government figures, that at least 866 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the fighting.
- It is not yet clear the extent of the losses incurred by the two sides, but the army and the Rapid Support Forces did not seem to prove their superiority.
- The fighting spread to other parts of Sudan, especially the city of El Geneina in West Darfur state, where activists announced that 1,100 people had been killed.
- The Rapid Support Forces announced on Tuesday that they had taken control of the Umm Dafouk military base near the border with the Central African Republic.
- Previous ceasefires have allowed some humanitarian aid to enter the country, but aid agencies report that fighting, bureaucratic procedures, and looting continue to impede aid.
