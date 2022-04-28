War Russia-Ukraine, Guterres to Putin: “Cease fire immediately”

There war in Ukraine it is a threat to the whole world. For more than two months i Russians they are bombing all major cities in the country e the escalation is rapidly evolving. It continues to openly threaten a conflict globally and the possible use of nuclear weapons. The signal that the moment is complicated for everyone comes from Kievwhere the UN secretary general Guterres arrived in the middle of the night to meet Zelenskyafter visiting Putin. Tomorrow he should hold talks with the Ukrainian president to report to him in the first person the words of the Russian president: “Without Crimea And Donbass ceded to Moscow, the war will not end. “In particular, he will visit not only the outskirts of the capital, but also Boutcha, Irpin And Borodianka, the scene of abuses accused by the Ukrainians by the Russian army. After his visit to Flythe head of the United Nations said he was “concerned about the repeated reports on possible crimes from war“, saying they” require an independent investigation. “And he reported asking Putin for a urgent ceasefire.

The United States they received information defined “credible“that a Russian military unit would have executed Ukrainian citizens they would have liked to surrender near Donetskin Donbass. That’s what he said to the UN the Ambassador General for Criminal Justice, Beth Van Schaack, reported by CNN. “We have credible information that a Russian military unit operating in the vicinity of Donetsk has executed Ukrainians who were trying to give uprather than taking them into custody, “Van Schaak said.” If true, this would be a violation of a fundamental principle of the laws of war: the prohibition against summary execution of civilians and combatants “. Van Schaak he also said that the United States they have “credible reports of individuals killed in execution style with the.” Tied hands; bodies that show signs of torture; horrible tales of sexual violence against women and girls. “” These images and reports suggest that the atrocities are not the result of units or dishonest individuals; rather, they reveal a deeply disturbing model from systematic abuse in all areas where Russian forces are engaged, “added Van Schaak.

