Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said he believes there is an opportunity to revive the peace process in the Middle East.

In a newspaper interview published Wednesday, Guterres said he would like to hold a meeting of the Middle East Quartet “within the next few weeks.”

The committee includes the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations.

Guterres emphasized that “there are a series of circumstances” that could create an environment more conducive to a positive attitude between Israelis and Palestinians.

The United States, led by the new president, Joe Biden, declared its commitment to the two-state solution and its intention to play a pivotal role in a new attempt to bring peace to the region.