United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the extension of an agreement allowing safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea for another 60 days, but said there were still outstanding issues that Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations would continue to discuss.

“The continuation of (the agreement) is good news for the whole world,” Guterres told reporters. “Looking ahead, we hope that exports of food and fertilizers, including ammonia, from the Russian Federation and Ukraine will be able to access global supply chains safely and at a predictable pace.”

