United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his shock over the mass shooting that occurred at a university in the Czech capital, Prague, according to what his spokesman said on Thursday. A statement by Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the Secretary-General expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy and full recovery. The spokesman continued that the Secretary-General of the United Nations also reaffirmed his full solidarity with the people and government of the Czech Republic.

It is noteworthy that at least 14 people were killed and 25 others were injured when a suspect opened fire yesterday, Thursday, at Charles University in the capital, Prague, in the worst mass shooting incident in the country.

The Czech government announced mourning for the victims of the shooting tomorrow, Saturday. The perpetrator of the shooting was killed. It is believed that he was a university student whose father had been killed a short time ago. He was wanted by the police, but his identity has not yet been officially identified.