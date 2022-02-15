UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “extremely concerned” about the Ukraine crisis.

“I am deeply concerned by the escalation of tensions and increasing speculation about a possible military conflict in Europe,” Guterres said Monday in New York.

He added: “The price of human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security is unthinkably too high. We simply cannot accept

Even the possibility of such a catastrophic confrontation.”

He said he spoke with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine on Monday morning and assured them again that there was no alternative to diplomacy.

He called for intensified diplomatic efforts and offered UN support. “We will spare no effort in searching for a peaceful solution,” he said.

The United States and its NATO allies have warned that Russia appears to be preparing to invade Ukraine, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.