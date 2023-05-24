“The truth is appalling: the world is failing to live up to its commitments to protect civilians, commitments enshrined in international humanitarian law,” Guterres said in a speech he delivered at a UN Security Council meeting devoted to “protecting civilians during armed conflict.”

The council reviewed a report of the Secretary-General in this regard, which showed that “in 2022, the United Nations recorded the death of at least 16,988 civilians in 12 armed conflicts, an increase of 53 percent over 2021.”

Guterres stated that in Ukraine, which has been subject to a Russian military operation since late February 2022, “the United Nations counted the death of 7,957 civilians and the injury of 12,560, although the (actual) numbers are probably higher.”

Guterres criticized the use of “explosive weapons” in 2022, noting that “94 percent of their victims in populated areas are civilians.”

Guterres revealed that “during the past year, more than 117 million people suffered from acute food shortages” and the main reason for that was “war and insecurity.”

Guterres said, “Civilians have long suffered from the deadly consequences of armed conflict. It is time that we fulfill our promise to protect them.”

For her part, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spulgaric, lamented that “at this moment, countless civilians are living in the hell of conflicts around the world,” adding, “At every moment, the next missile could destroy their home, their school, their clinic, and everything else.” what they own.”

“Every day their loved ones could be assaulted, raped, arrested, tortured. Every week, they might suffer from a lack of food or medicine,” she added.

During the session, Swiss President Alain Berset, whose country holds the international presidency of the Security Council this month, warned that “deliberately starving civilians is a war crime.”

The French Ambassador to the United Nations, Nicolas de Riviere, expressed his concern about “the sharp increase in 2022 in the number of civilians who died as a result of armed conflicts,” and condemned “violations of international humanitarian law.”