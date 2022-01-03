In a statement, Guterres called on Sudanese security forces to exercise maximum restraint and abide by their obligations regarding the right to freedom of assembly and expression.

The statement stated that the Secretary-General of the United Nations “has taken note of the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. He regrets the lack of political understanding to move forward despite the seriousness of the situation in Sudan.”

Guterres urged all partners in Sudan to continue engaging in a meaningful dialogue in order to reach a comprehensive, peaceful and lasting solution.

For her part, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Greenfield, condemned the Sudanese army’s resort to violence against peaceful protests.

“Sudan had a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transition to a truly civilian-led democracy. We condemn the army’s continued use of violence against peaceful protesters and urge the Sudanese leadership to respect the demand for civilian rule,” she added in a tweet on her Twitter account.