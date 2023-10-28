New York (Union)

Yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel’s escalation of bombing of Gaza, and repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire on humanitarian grounds in order to deliver aid. Guterres added in a statement: “I have been encouraged in recent days by what appears to be a growing consensus in the international community on the need for at least a humanitarian truce in the fighting.” He continued: “Unfortunately, instead of a truce, I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombing and its devastating effects, which undermines the aforementioned humanitarian goals.”

Relief agencies say that a humanitarian catastrophe is worsening in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people and is subject to a complete Israeli siege. Health authorities in the Gaza Strip said that 7,650 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed since the start of the Israeli bombing.

Guterres said yesterday, Saturday: “Given the loss of communications, I am also deeply concerned about the United Nations employees who are in Gaza to provide humanitarian assistance,” adding that the situation must be remedied.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the outage prevents the arrival of ambulances and patient evacuations, depriving people of safe shelter.

He and other relief agencies said they could not contact their staff, but a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Gaza was able to send a voice message.

The World Health Organization renewed its call for a ceasefire in Gaza yesterday, saying that hospitals are unable to evacuate patients, amid ongoing Israeli bombing and expanded ground operations in the Palestinian territories. The organization added that reports of Israeli raids near hospitals raise great concern. The organization added that hospitals throughout the Gaza Strip have already reached their maximum capacity due to the number of casualties so far, and cannot deal with the large increase in the number of patients while sheltering thousands of civilians.

The organization added that during the Israeli forces’ incursion into the Gaza Strip last night, there was a complete blackout in communications and electricity for health staff, patients and civilians.

Elon Musk said yesterday that SpaceX’s Starlink service will support communications lines in Gaza with “internationally recognized relief organizations.”

Musk stated in a post on the social networking site “X” that it is not clear who has authority regarding landlines in Gaza, but we know that “no station has requested a connection in that area.”